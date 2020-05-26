Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is implementing a new non-contact process for accepting applications for energy assistance.
Applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be available for pickup from outdoor literature boxes at the three CAPNA offices in Decatur, Moulton and Cullman, at local utility company offices and on the CAPNA website at www.capna.org/energy-assistance.
While all three CAPNA offices remain closed to the public, residents of Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties will follow the new non-contact procedures for applying for energy assistance until further notice. Complete applications will still require specific documentation for determining eligibility. The application packet has an instruction sheet with a step-by-step guide for the new process.
Completed applications with required documentation can be submitted in one of four ways: Scanned and emailed to liheap@capna.org; mailed to Community Action Partnership in Decatur; faxed to 256-355-7953, ATTN: LIHEAP Department; or placed in the physical drop box at the Central Office location, 1909 Central Parkway S.W., in Decatur.
