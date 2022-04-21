Vehicle repairs are taking longer and costing more, local auto shop owners say, because of supply chain issues and increased demand for repairs by people trying to avoid the rising costs of new and used vehicles.
Billy Hood, owner of Billy’s Liberty Inc. in Decatur, said he has seen more requests involving major repairs coming to his shop on Fourth Avenue in the past couple of years.
“I’m seeing different people coming in,” he said. “Four or five years ago, before COVID, these people would have bought another car before they would have fixed the cars they are bringing to me today. I tell some of them (their cars) aren’t worth fixing even though it takes work away from me. You have a car that is worth $3,000, and you want to stick $6,000 or $7,000 in it, that is not good unless you plan on driving it the next 10 years, then you will be OK.”
Sticker shock and the lack of inventory on car lots have car owners in a tight spot, auto experts said.
According to Kelley’s Blue Books, April is the 10th consecutive month that new and used car buyers are seeing an increase in prices on the lot. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said used vehicle prices in March were 35.3% higher than in March 2021. New car prices are averaging $46,000, according to the Edmunds auto website.
Keeping their current vehicle on the road is sometimes the only viable option for wanna-be car buyers.
Bart Murphy of Hartselle said his teenage son is learning about the economics of supply and demand. Murphy said his son was ready to trade in his truck for a newer vehicle, but now is not the time, they learned.
“Even if you want a car, (the dealer) may not have it because of the computer chip shortage,” Murphy said. “With an increase in pricing, my son had to get credit established and basically has been forced to get his truck fixed. He really didn’t want to do that. He wanted a new car, but got priced out. … Three years ago, the truck might not have been repaired.”
Repair shops say patience is the key word for customers needing work done.
“We can’t get anybody to work. Everyone who comes in that door puts us further behind. People want their car done now,” Hood said. “That doesn’t happen. Be patient. They’re going to have to wait. If they are in a hurry, they’ll have to go somewhere else. I can’t help it. Dealerships are like a month behind.”
Joe Treadway, owner of Performance Auto Body on Gordon Terry Parkway in Decatur, said jobs are taking longer to complete and those delays are out of his hands. Issues with parts supplies and a shortage of skilled workers are slowing repair jobs.
“What I could get overnight is now taking two, five, 10 days if it is in stock,” he said. “If it is not in stock, it could take three or four months. I tell my customers, be patient, I can’t make parts.”
But labor and the lack of it compound the problems.
“Last month, I offered a (skilled body shop guy) $30 an hour, three weeks of vacation, $5,000 sign-on bonus, work truck and gas card, and he said, ‘let me think about it.’ I haven’t heard from him since,” Treadway said. “I’m having to offer a lot more money just to try to hire somebody. It’s been crazy. I don’t see an end in sight. We can’t find workers. Body men are obsolete. There are none to be found.”
Hood echoed the issues with finding workers.
“I can’t get anybody to work. I see a lot of traffic in the morning and a lot of traffic at night, but where are they going?” he asked. “They’re not coming here to work. I know a lot of places needing workers. All of the good skilled guys have jobs and are keeping their jobs.”
He has two employees, but would prefer having four, like he did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
---
Petroleum's effect
Ronald Eddy, owner of Eddy’s Auto Parts on West Moulton Street in Decatur, and Treadway agree that the computer chip shortage for new vehicles and the high price of petroleum further complicate the auto repair business.
“Paint goes up every quarter, up about 2% to 5% every three months,” Treadway said. “The last couple of years it is up at least 15%. They’re not going to drop the cost of paint after they’ve raised it, even if gas does go down.”
Eddy said he is seeing some parts shortages but “when fuel costs go up, everything else goes up. I think some companies are taking advantage of the overall increases to go up on their prices.”
He said he is seeing a 15% to 20% increase on petroleum-based items, such as motor oil. “When gas and oil go up, it filters through everything. It’s the backbone of the economy,” Eddy said.
“We’re seeing a small uptick from our suppliers and when we get an increase, we have to pass the increase onto our customers.”
Treadway said parts suppliers have labor issues and that funnels into a delay of receiving specific items he needs.
“Some don’t have the items and don’t have an ETA on when a part will be available,” he said. “I know a lot of salesmen who are having to do their jobs and also pack the parts, stock the warehouse, stock returns and even load trucks.”
--
Smaller shops
Jody Iverson, owner of Iverson’s automotive repair on Sixth Avenue, said he is worried the lack of workers will drive most small mechanic shops out of business.
Iverson said he has about 30 vehicles on his lot daily needing maintenance repairs. The pandemic didn’t slow his business, he said.
“People haven’t drawn back. They’re going to get their cars,” he said. “During COVID, our business stayed so consistent, while restaurants and other businesses were restricted. Ours never checked up, it just got busier.”
Workers with auto repair skills can be choosy about where to work, he said.
“It’s simple supply and demand,” Iverson, 57, said. “It’s like one good-looking girl and three guys. She’s pretty valuable. ... Younger people aren’t going into the industry. In 10 years, the mom-and-pop mechanic shops will be gone. Everything will be corporate stuff. Twenty years ago, there were plenty of small repair shops and gas stations along Sixth Avenue, and you didn’t have to go to the corporate mechanics. Now there aren’t as many shops. People will be paying more for the dealers’ service. It’s just a simple fact. … Our culture has not produced mechanics. In 10 years, there won’t be any independent shops, it will all be corporate.”
