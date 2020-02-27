MOULTON — CCI Manufacturing USA Corp., an automotive fluid producer, is the first direct supplier to Mazda Toyota that has located in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Industrial Development Board announced in January that the Japanese-based company would bring 28 jobs and will be offering jobs averaging an estimated $50,000 annually, according to IDB documents.
CCI will locate its facility on the south side of Jack Daniel Cooperage in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park in the Trinity-annexed area of Lawrence County.
Dan Aloia, CCI’s vice president, said the company will produce and deliver fluids such as engine coolant and brake fluid to the megaplant in the Greenbrier region of Limestone County. He said the company plans to invest $21.5 million in its Lawrence location including a plant consisting of 60,000 to 80,000 square feet.
Aloia said CCI’s factory in Lemont, Illinois, southwest of Chicago, will supply fluids to Mazda Toyota until the Lawrence County facility in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park is fully operational in 2023.
“The Lawrence County plant will be a direct supplier to Mazda Toyota and other automotive plants across the South, including Toyota in Alabama,” he said.
He said CCI likes Lawrence County’s central location and the ability to communicate and transport with the railroad.
“We will be installing rail spurs to ship our goods,” he said. “The county’s incentives and the availability of a trained workforce in the area” were positives, he added.
He said CCI has a long-standing history of supplying Japanese automakers.
IDB President and CEO Tabitha Pace said the board gave CCI tax abatements of all state and local non-educational property taxes for 10 years. Non-educational construction related sales and use taxes also will be abated, the agreement said.
County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch and County Administrator Heather Dyar said the abatements will pay off in the long run.
Founded in 1949, the company also has a presence in Germany, Mexico and Brazil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.