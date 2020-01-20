MOULTON — People wanting part-time work with the U.S. Census Bureau in Lawrence County have nine opportunities to get help applying online, from Wednesday through Jan. 29.
The Census Bureau said interviews will not be given nor resumes accepted at the meetings.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
The meeting places and times are: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office in the Walmart shopping center, Wednesday and Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m.; Moulton Recreation Center on Court Street, Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., and Friday, 3-5 p.m.; Lawrence County Public Library on College Street, Thursday, 4-6 p.m., and Friday noon to 2:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church on Alabama 20 in Hillsboro, Sunday, 2-4 p.m.; and Town Creek Public Library on Main Street, Monday, noon to 3 p.m., and Jan. 29, 3-5 p.m.
