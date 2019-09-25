MOULTON — Four of the seven people arrested in connection with the Monday morning burglary of the Dollar General in Mount Hope were involved in the burglary of a house in Moulton on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
John York, 28, of Cullman, Harry Boughter, 40, of Inverness, Florida, Emily Rose Crawford, 22, of Tafford, and Kathy Gregorio, 48, of Sebree, Kentucky, also were involved in a burglary on Pinhook Road in Moulton, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Others charged in the store’s burglary were Dameion Scales, 27, of Decatur, Ashley Chaney, 21, of Decatur, and Michael Atchley, 42, of Huntsville.
All of the suspects, except Atchley, were charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property. Scales and Boughter also were charged with second-degree criminal mischief. Atchley faces possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence charges.
They are all in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $12,300 for Scales, and $12,000 for Chaney, Gregorio, York, Crawford and Boughter. Atchley’s bail totaled $2,800.
The Sheriff's Office said the store burglary was reported at 12:14 a.m. Monday. Some of the items stolen from the store were recovered at the Pinhook Road scene several hours later.
