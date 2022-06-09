MOULTON — The unusual taste and smell of Moulton's water that some residents have experienced is being lessened by the addition of copper sulfate into the Sinking Creek Reservoir feeding the water supply, according to a water department official.
At the City Council’s regular meeting Monday, Stanley Nichols said the water quality was tested without the copper sulfate and tested again 14 days after it was added.
“We’re having the water tested through Auburn, and I tested before we applied the copper sulfate to the lake, and we went a couple of weeks after applying it. This report is saying our problem is with the geosmin. Any (level) over 20 (nanogram/liter), most people can taste and smell.”
Geosmin is a compound produced by certain algae and bacteria.
Nichols said he collected reservoir water samples from depths of 8, 13, 23, and 35 feet. The level of geosmin dropped at the 8-foot level from 47 nanograms per liter to 3.25 after the copper sulfate was added. The level at 13 feet went from 157.1 to 2.82, the 23-foot number dropped from 3,756.56 to 14.43 and the 35-foot number fell from 579.5 to 520.51. Nichols said the water always has been safe to drink, but in recent months has had an earthy smell and appearance. That is a characteristic of the presence of geosmin.
He said some of the lower quality water has settled at the top the city’s water towers because of the heat.
“Ideally, we would drain the tank and start afresh, but it is summer and we can’t do that. We’ve got to keep that water in the tank and hope it works its way through.”
He said the treatment of the water is working and suggested the city could purchase a pontoon boat and trolling motor so its staff could add its own chemicals to the water when needed to save money. He said the water department has treated the reservoir in the past using a smaller flat-bottom boat, but it was unsafe at times.
He added the No. 1 and No. 2 valves at the reservoir are inoperable and need to be repaired or replaced.
The city approved paying Underwater Construction Corp. of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, $6,732 to dive and inspect the faulty valves.
“They will come to inspect and possibly fix it with pressure washers,” Nichols said. “If they can’t fix it, they will give a quote on what it will cost to fix it.”
District 5 Councilman Brent White said water treatment plant improvements are sorely needed.
“In my opinion, we can’t afford to go much longer without any upgrades to our water plant and distribution system,” he said. White added Water Department Supervisor Jay Johnson and contract engineers will work together to find grant money and a suitable system for the city.
He said West Lawrence Water is interested in purchasing more water from the city, but plant improvements are necessary before the city can sell more.
White said a work session will follow the June 20 council meeting to discuss plans for the water plant.
In other business, the City Council approved paying $16,976 to help fund bonuses for the city retirees. City Accountant Emily Farris said the bonus money will come from each department’s budget based on where employees worked.
• Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips said his department received a $13,500 community development grant to replace lighting on trucks. He also was approved to purchase 13 sections of fire hoses at an estimated cost of $882 per section for about $11,466 to replace leaking and faulty hoses.
• The council approved a COPS grant application to fund one police officer for three years.
• It also approved the city to place an order for a garbage truck for an estimated cost of $300,000. Mayor Roger Weatherwax said it could be 12 to 18 months before it is delivered. Farris said the sanitation department recently paid off a debt and will take a three-year loan to fund the new vehicle.
