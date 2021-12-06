The chief deputy of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office left the department last week after retiring from the state about two years ago, according to the sheriff.
Sheriff Max Sanders said Tim Sandlin was given a going away party on Wednesday.
“Tim had already retired from the state in 2019 and he was limited on what he could make with us,” Sanders said. “We’re going to miss him. Right now, he’s retired and staying at home.”
Sandlin could not be reached Monday afternoon.
Sanders said it will be January before he names a replacement for the chief deputy position.
