MOULTON — Lawrence County residents and organizations will have the opportunity to display a Christmas tree on the old courthouse square in Moulton this holiday season.
At a work session Wednesday morning, the County Commission kicked around ideas of allowing real and artificial trees and homemade ornaments to be decorated, possibly for prizes.
Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said the displays will bring people to Moulton and help downtown merchants.
County Engineer Winston Sitton suggested the trees be displayed along a grid pattern to keep the displays manageable.
Commissioners said the old square lawn had room for 50 or more trees.
Commissioner said more details, including power usage, the display fee and contest rules, will be announced in the next month.
