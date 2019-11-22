MOULTON — About 20 trees remain for the initial Christmas on the Square that sponsors can rent and decorate to spread the holiday spirit on the historic Moulton square, said District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey.
Sponsorship cost is $120 and includes a cut Christmas tree, electrical power and a sponsor sign.
Pankey said the County Commission and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce have purchased 100 trees that will be on display from Dec. 5 to Jan. 1.
Deadline to purchase a tree is Wednesday.
“Taxpayers’ money will not be used on this project,” Pankey said. “Seed money for the initial purchase will be repaid to the commission and chamber. We’re not doing this to make money.”
Sponsors can be individuals, churches, organizations and companies, he said.
Sponsors are required to use LED lighting, use 12-foot outdoor extension cords and ornaments must be tied to the tree. No metal hooks are allowed.
“Ornaments must be nonbreakable,” Pankey added.
Groups wanting to sing Christmas carols or perform on the old courthouse steps or needing more tree information are asked to call the commission office at 256-974-0663 or chamber at 256-974-1658.
