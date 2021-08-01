MOULTON — Sonia Hargrove said her passion for the people of East Lawrence was a deciding factor for her to seek the opportunity to replace her late husband on the Lawrence County Commission.
On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Hargrove of the Caddo community to fill the unexpired term of her husband, Joey Hargrove, who died from injuries in a March 22 motorcycle/vehicle wreck on Alabama 24.
“I applied to fill Joey’s term because I wanted somebody who had as much passion as he did for District 5,” Sonia Hargrove said. “I worked behind the scenes with Joey, many times riding the roads of the district to make the district better and serving the residents for the past 11 years that Joey served. I want to thank the governor for appointing me and giving me this opportunity.”
Hargrove said she wants to see the completion of Lawrence County 434 from Alabama 24 to Alabama 20. The road work has been ongoing for a couple of decades and has been delayed by funding and railroad issues.
She said Veterans Park should remain dumpster-free.
“I have no plans to return the community dumpster to the park. There was so much abuse of it,” she said. "I want to work closely with the park board to help ensure the park runs smoothly so our children have a quality and safe place to play.”
She said she wants to enhance senior citizen centers, not just in District 5, but across the county.
County Commission Chairman Norman Pool said Hargrove will be a good fit on the commission.
“We’re looking forward to working with her,” Pool said. “I believe she was the rightful choice by the governor.” Five others sought the appointment, according to Lawrence County Republican Executive Committee Director Daniel Stover.
County Administrator Heather Dyar said Hargrove will be sworn in at the commission office at 11 a.m. Monday.
A kindergarten teacher at Banks Caddell Elementary School in Decatur, Hargrove said she has no plans to run for the seat when her term expires in January 2023.
Lawrence commissioners receive an annual salary of $25,303.52.
