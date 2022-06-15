The family of a man who left the Morgan-Lawrence County area in early April to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion says it has not heard from him in a week, according to the office of a congressman trying to help the family learn his whereabouts.
Andy Tai Huynh, a U.S. Marine for four years, said in April that he was flying to Krakow, Poland, in an effort to get to Ukraine. Tai Huynh said his church, Trinity Free Presbyterian Church, had assisted him in finding contacts in Poland that would help him get to Ukraine.
“According to (Tai) Huynh’s family, they have not been in contact with him since June 8, 2022, when he was in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine," a statement from the office of U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt said. "As you can imagine, his loved ones are very concerned about him. My office has placed inquires with both the United States Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation trying to get any information possible.
“While my office works to get more details, I would ask everyone to pray for Andy’s safety and to pray for the comfort of his family back in Lawrence County.”
Tai Huynh was residing most recently in Hartselle before leaving to join Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Tai Huynh was born and raised in Orange County, California, to Vietnamese immigrants and moved to Hartselle two years ago to be closer to his fiancée, Joy Black, whom he had been dating long distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.