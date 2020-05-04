A child died after suffering injuries in a home fire this morning in Hillsboro, Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said.
The child's age and identity weren't yet available.
The fire occurred in a single-wide trailer near Resurrection Catholic Chapel in the 5000 block of Lawrence County 170, just east of Lawrence County 217.
This story will be updated.
