MOULTON — A Cullman man who died as a Lawrence County Jail inmate Dec. 25 has been identified as Matthew D. Rodgers, 48, 2155 Cullman County 398, according to the Lawrence County coroner.
Scott Norwood said the preliminary autopsy report indicated no foul play, and he is now awaiting a toxicology report, which may take a few months.
Sheriff Max Sanders said Rodgers, who was jailed on a driving under the influence charge on Dec. 24 by the Moulton Police Department, was found unresponsive in his jail cell and transported by ambulance to the Lawrence Medical Center.
The coroner’s report said Rodgers was admitted at 4:32 p.m. and pronounced deceased at 4:39 p.m. by a hospital physician. The report listed cardiac arrest as cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.