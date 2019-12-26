MOULTON — A 48-year-old male inmate in the Lawrence County Jail was found unresponsive and was taken to the Lawrence County Medical Center where he died Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the Cullman County man was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. by physicians at the hospital. The coroner said the body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy. The man’s name will be released once relatives have been notified, Norwood said.
“I don’t suspect any foul play in his death,” he said. “It is likely an unknown medical condition, but we don’t know and the autopsy should reveal the cause.” He said it might be Friday before his office receives a preliminary report.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said the man was charged with driving under the influence, taken to the medical center and was later cleared for incarceration.
