The quality and color of Alabama-grown cotton may rate lower this year because of rainy weather, but a local farmer remains optimistic he'll have a decent crop even though harvest will be later than normal.
“I think the crop’s better than we anticipated by far," said Danville farmer Jason Fields.
“The more rain we have after this cotton opens, our grade starts diminishing,” said Fields. “That cotton, when it opens up, it’s in pure form, and when it gets moisture on it, it’ll affect the color and the quality.”
The National Weather Service recorded 24.38 inches of rain for the Huntsville area from July 1 through Wednesday, which was 9.7 inches above normal for that span.
Billy Stickler, who owns a cotton gin in Limestone County, believes there will be some quality issues because of the rain, such as with color. According to Stickler, it is too early to know about the strength of the fibers.
Steve Brown, cotton agronomist for the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, said the cotton's "color is not particularly good, and that’s to be expected. It is trending from middle to below average in terms of color. But, at this point we probably haven’t seen enough numbers to get what the crop is going to be quality wise."
The yield per acre is still expected to be higher than last year.
“In north Alabama, they don’t have a great crop, but it’s not devastated,” Brown said. “We had a very good crop at one point, but it’s been disappointing.”
Brown said continued rain in late summer and early fall has hurt the cotton. “Rain this time of year is certainly negative in terms of cotton color and maybe strength.”
Boll rot was a concern for Fields, but he said it has not been a major issue. “We’ve seen some, but it’s not as bad as it could have been.”
In September, the predicted yield in Alabama was 924 pounds per acre. This month, the prediction dropped to 909 pounds. Brown believes that number is still too high. “It’s got to go down. ... I think the number will be between 800 and 850.”
Alabama cotton farmers harvested 770 pounds per acre a year ago.
Stickler said he believes the yields will still be as high as predicted.
Fields said it is hard to tell at this point what his yield will be since the cotton has not been ginned yet. “Probably not going to be a record crop by any means, but I don’t think it’s going to be that bad.”
Fields said his cotton will not be ready to harvest for about another week. “It’s been a late crop for us this year. Late planted and going to be a late harvest.”
Fields said he did not want to plant too early and run the risk of having to replant and then not being able to have access to the seed he prefers.
“We were set and ready to go (with planting), and it stayed cool and kept raining and we ended up just waiting a little bit longer,” said Fields.
He said would've preferred to be picking this month.
“When you get into November, the weather pattern’s generally a little uncertain because we get into cooler temperatures. Generally, when the cool weather comes through, you get rain with it.”
Stickler, whose gin processes the harvested cotton, said it has received only 7% to 10% of the total harvest from the cotton farmers. “We’re still early. We just started ginning last week.”
The seeds produced by this year's crop also are being hurt by the rain. Brown said typically the seeds are sold to dairy farmers to feed their dairy cows. It is a valuable food source, high in protein and energy, said Brown.
“It (the rain) tends to deteriorate and degrade the seed some, so that’s a negative as well,” Brown said.
