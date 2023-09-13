A Lawrence County judge last week quashed a subpoena to the divorce lawyer of a Moulton mother accused of shooting her 7-year-old son twice in the head in early August.
Shannon Renee Karr, 36, remains in Lawrence County Jail without bond after she was arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of her son on Aug. 4, jail records show.
Moulton police said they responded to an early morning 911 call to find Karr outside her home in the 200 block of Main Street in Moulton that day. She notified them of the dead boy inside, according to police.
Coroner Scott Norwood said Karr herself made the 911 call. The boy had suffered two close-range gunshot wounds and was deceased when Norwood arrived on scene.
On Aug. 14, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of the district attorney, served a subpoena to Karr’s divorce lawyer John Eric Burnum demanding records, according to court documents filed in Lawrence County District Court.
Specifically, the subpoena requested “records, to include any papers — specifically non-contested or contested divorce papers — filed, or yet-to-be-filed, on behalf of Shannon Renee Karr, case notes," etc., between July 1 and Aug. 5 in reference to Karr and/or the victim.
The subpoena also requested information on any other marriages, divorces or abortions related to Karr.
Burnum promptly filed a third-party motion to quash the subpoena, citing attorney-client privilege. In the motion, Burnum wrote that he would “gladly” comply if ordered or if the court otherwise declared the information not confidential or privileged.
On Aug. 15, presiding District Judge Angela Terry issued a court order: “Due to the close proximity of time between the legal representation and the murder of the minor child, this court hereby denies” Burnum’s motion to quash.
That same day, Karr’s defense attorneys, John Brinkley and Christy Miller, filed an objection and motion to quash the subpoena, again citing attorney-client privilege. The objection reiterated that Karr does not waive her privilege.
“Proximity to the time of a crime is not an exception to attorney client privilege,” the objection reads.
On Aug. 16, Terry granted the defense’s motion in part, according to a court order. The order gave the prosecution and defense 14 days to provide briefs and/or authority related to the issue.
The defense returned a brief highlighting the function and importance of attorney-client privilege on Aug. 30. Citing legal precedent, the brief points out that “assistance (to clients) can only be safely and readily availed of when free from the consequences or the apprehension of disclosure.”
The brief also cites the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct, which state that a lawyer shall not reveal information relating to representation of a client unless the information may prevent the client from committing a criminal act that the lawyer believes is likely to result in imminent death or bodily harm, or to defend against a legal claim made against the lawyer by the client, or if the client consents to disclosure after consultation.
The defense argued that the state’s subpoena was “an egregious overreach and a blatant attempt to violate the defendant’s attorney-client privilege and places Attorney Burnum in the unenviable position of having to either violate a court order or breach his ethical duty of confidentiality.”
On Sept. 6, the prosecution responded to the motion to quash the subpoena by arguing that not every communication made by a client to an attorney is privileged. The state requested the motion to quash be denied and asked for a hearing on the matter.
After reviewing the pleadings, Terry ruled the district attorney’s subpoena to Karr’s divorce lawyer quashed on Friday.
Karr married Isidro Uriostegui Rabadan in late July 2020, according to marriage licenses published by the Hartselle Enquirer.
Susan Thrasher, 71, who lived across the street from the victim, said Karr’s husband’s vehicle had been noticeably absent from the home in the weeks leading up to the boy’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.