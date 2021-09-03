COURTLAND — The Courtland Community Library received a $4,350 grant from Ascend Corp. of Decatur to pay for minor facility upgrades and a children’s reading program, according to Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles.
“Having a safe, resourceful place for community children to go to learn and study is so important, especially for those who live in this rural area without internet access,” she said.
Ascend’s Donnie “Hoot” Gibson made the check presentation to Librarian Sherry Hamilton, Town Councilman Farrell Hutto and Peebles on Friday.
