MOULTON — A Courtland man is facing drug trafficking charges after being apprehended during a traffic stop in the Red Bank community, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon.
Tariq Demon Jones, 26, was detained at a store at Alabama 101 and Alabama 184 after officers found nearly a pound of "ice" and methamphetamine with him.
He was taken to Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $10,000. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s narcotics unit led the joint operation.
Office said the seizure was a joint operation with state troopers, the U.S. Marshal’s office, Lauderdale, Franklin and Colbert drug task force agencies, Lawrenceburg (Tennessee) police, and the Lawrence County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office.
