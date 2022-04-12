MOULTON — A Courtland man is facing a drug trafficking charge after a traffic stop yielded 45 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Tuesday morning, according to Moulton police.
Police Chief Craig Knight reported Anthony Roy Hamm, 48, was stopped by officers while he drove along Lawrence Street. Knight said the officers determined Hamm was impaired on some type of substance and an inspection of his vehicle uncovered the methamphetamine in five plastic bags. He said a glass pipe with residue, two lighters, prescription pills, a handgun, a loaded AR15 and a bullet proof vest were confiscated from the vehicle.
Hamm was transported to Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $15,800.
