Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp remained in the intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital on Monday evening after a Lawrence County accident on Friday nearly killed him, the town’s mayor and a family member said.
Sharp’s oldest daughter was optimistic on her dad's recovery. “His vital (signs) are fantastic, and he’s breathing on his own,” said Amber Sharp, 25, of Town Creek.
She said he has had a brain bleed since the wreck, but CT scans on Friday and Saturday showed it had not worsened. He had surgery on his shattered right pelvis on Monday afternoon, she said.
“He was unresponsive when medical crews first arrived on the scene,” she said.
Dennis Sharp, 52, was severely injured in a wreck when his patrol vehicle collided with a tractor, according to state troopers.
Troopers said the accident occurred about 12:50 p.m. Friday on Alabama 33 near mile marker 39 when the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sharp collided with a 2019 John Deere 8320R farm tractor. Sharp was transported to North Alabama Hospital in Florence before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital.
Troopers did not release information about the operator of the tractor. An investigation is continuing, according to Trooper Brandon Bailey.
“He’s a fighter,” Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said of the police chief. “He has many people praying for him, and he has all of our support. We appreciate all of the love and prayers we are receiving for him.”
After graduating from the police academy in August 1997, Dennis Sharp worked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. He also worked with the North Courtland and Town Creek police departments before being named Courtland’s police chief, his daughter said.
Peebles said Courtland officer Lucas Ferrell is handling police chief duties.
“We have police coverage 24 hours,” she said. “North Courtland and Town Creek mayors and those police departments have stepped up to help us out.”
She said Sheriff Max Sanders has deputies patrolling the town, too.
