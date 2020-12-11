COURTLAND — The town of Courtland will have its Christmas tree lighting at the town square at 5 p.m. Sunday.
A self-guided tour and carolers at the square will begin at 2 p.m., according to Mayor Linda Peebles. She said Santa will greet children at the gazebo on the square. She said brochures for the holiday decorations tour can be picked up at the square.
A live nativity at Courtland Baptist Church will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Peebles said social distancing and public health protocols will be practiced.
