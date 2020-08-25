COURTLAND — The town of Courtland is hosting three drive-in movie showings Friday and Saturday at the town’s former golf course with admission of each vehicle costing $15 for up to four people. Additional people in each vehicle will be $5 each.
Jumanji (2017) will be shown at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at the former Valley Landing Golf Course clubhouse, 985 Lawrence County 595.
The movie will be viewed on a 50-foot screen with audio being transmitted through the vehicles’ radios.
Town officials said restrooms and food trucks will be available. A portion of the proceeds will go into the town’s general fund.
