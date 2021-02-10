COURTLAND — Linda Peebles, the first woman mayor in Courtland's 203-year history, is optimistic that the town she loved as a child has better days ahead.
“I don’t want to be remembered as the town’s first female mayor," she said. "I want to be remembered for my accomplishments and how much I love this town.”
Having lived on the square since 2004, the retired International Paper employee said two weeks before qualifying for municipal elections began July 7, she made up her mind to run for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Clarence Logston did not seek reelection.
She said people in the town knew her because she was active in town events.
“I don’t think my gender was an issue running for mayor,” she said.
It’s been a whirlwind beginning for Peebles behind the steering wheel of a town incorporated in 1818, a year before Alabama became a state.
“I hit the ground running when I took office (Nov. 2),” she said. “There’s going to be some hard decisions and unpopular decisions made to keep this town going.”
At the December Town Council meeting, Peebles, 60, asked the council to pass a 1-cent sales tax increase. In January, she asked the council to increase pay for part-time police officers from $12 to $14 an hour. Both motions passed with unanimous support from the council.
“That (police pay) increase will actually save us money because we’ll be able to retain officers,” she said.
The 1-cent-per-dollar tax increase hikes the town’s total sales tax to 10% and goes into effect March 1.
The town’s balance sheet for November and December underlines the need for additional revenue.
According to records supplied by Town Clerk Vickie Jackson, Courtland received $51,872 in revenue each of those two months and spent $51,720, including nearly $12,000 a month on a bond payment on the city-owned Valley Landing Golf Course that closed in August 2017.
In 2019, Lockheed Martin in the town’s Lawrence County Industrial Park at the former airbase announced a 22,000-square-foot “hypersonic manufacturing facility” would be built during 2020. Lockheed Martin spokeswoman Lori O’Donley said the construction cost of the production facility is expected to be about $10 million and when the project's additional 72 jobs are filled, the aerospace company would have about 150 workers at the site. She said the median salary would be $67,000.
Peebles said she met with new Lockheed Martin Director Nick Zicchino in December. She was given a site overview and tour of the facility. “He wants the town to have a working partnership with them that will be good for both the town and Lockheed Martin,” she said. “They’re a valuable part in moving this town forward.”
She said the town needs to have businesses where those aerospace employees can spend some of their money.
Other businesses at the industrial park are Bradshaw Mechanical, B&B Machine Tool, Callaway Screen Prints Systems Inc. and Philltec LLC, a chemical blending company.
Priorities
Peebles has put together a list of priorities for the town. First on that list: using the $1.67 million Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program grant combined with a $1 million loan to repair three 100-year-old bridges on Jefferson Street.
“The bridges are unsafe for trucks and buses. There is a 3-ton limit on them,” she said. “School buses can’t even cross them.”
The town hired a Birmingham engineering contractor to head the project, which she said will take two years. “The 1% sales tax increase will help offset the bridge costs,” she said. “We need every penny we can get.”
The town’s water lines need to be replaced, too, she said.
Attracting a grocery store back to town is another immediate need.
Last year FoodValu, the town’s lone grocery store, left for various reasons including inadequate refrigeration. Luring another grocer to town is a top priority for Peebles.
Next on her short-term list is to bring life to the 11 vacant storefronts on the historic Courtland square.
“I’m going to be meeting with property owners in the near future about seeing if they would be willing to sell or rent their downtown space,” she said. “I’d like to have six businesses here on the square in a year. I’m trying to get the downtown historic district and industrial park back to their heyday.”
She said most of the square’s property owners are local or within a 50-mile radius of Courtland.
She said the square is a perfect spot for an upscale steakhouse, old-time general store, a women’s clothing store, a bakery and perhaps an ice cream shop. She said the 600 or so Courtland residents must go to Moulton, Decatur or Muscle Shoals to purchase groceries and clothing.
The town went into a downward spiral in March 2014 when the International Paper Courtland mill closed its doors and took 1,100 jobs with it. Before that, the downtown area took a blow in the late 1970s when the Alabama 20/U.S. 72 bypass took traffic away from downtown.
“When the bypass went in, the town changed. Four-lane highways have killed small-town America,” she said. “The bypass gradually saw businesses move out. IP closing was more devastating. It took jobs with it. But we’re still here and taking one step at a time.”
Golf course property
Complicating the town's financial struggles is the closed golf course south of town.
“We’re marketing the property and some individuals have contacted us about the availability of the property,” she said. “That $12,000 a month bond payment eats up a budget pretty fast.”
The town owes about $1.1 million on the course with final payment scheduled for May 1, 2029, according to town records.
After marketing the property through a real estate broker proved fruitless, the town put the 216-acre, 18-hole course on the auction block Oct. 20, 2017. Courtland rejected a $752,000 high bid for the golf course and clubhouse because it failed to meet the town’s undisclosed reserve price.
Peebles said the town has seven employees and could use twice that many.
"I don’t ask our employees to do anything that I can’t do,” she said. “I have spent time with them on their jobs to make sure I know what they are going through.”
Despite the financial challenges, she said the town’s event calendar keeps new faces coming to town.
“We’re promoting the town through social media and out on the highway with signs,” she said. A 10-minute film on the town is being produced by a Lawrence County video company.
She continues to look for ideas on how to attract more visitors to town.
“Without us generating traffic flow, we won’t be able to open shops,” she said. “We need a gas station and fast-food restaurant, too.”
She said the town is testing Traveller high-speed internet service, and Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. will be providing fiber optic broadband internet to a portion of the town in about three years. “All pluses for attracting business,” she said.
Longtime Courtland resident and council member Farrell Hutto said he’s impressed with Peebles’ hands-on approach to the job.
“I feel like she’ll do a great job,” he said. “She knows how to get grants. She cares about the town. ... She goes to meetings across the town and the county. She’s working to get us a grocery store. I have to go to Foodland and Walmart in Moulton for groceries. She’s got Town Hall looking good with new paint.”
Peebles said some of the residents don’t know how to address her when they see her since she has become mayor.
“Some are calling me ‘Your Highness,’ some say ‘Madam Mayor.’ But no, I am just still Linda. I appreciate the community’s support of what I’m trying to accomplish.”
