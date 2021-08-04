MOULTON — The Lawrence County Public Library will be closed the remainder of the week because half of the staff has been exposed to COVID-19, according to library Director Rex Bain.
He said one vaccinated volunteer tested positive. “Library administration will follow up with county and state health departments for additional guidance,” Bain said.
Any fines that accrue during this closure will be waived, he said.
