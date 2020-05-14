Moulton’s annual Cystic Fibrosis Run has been re-scheduled for June 6
The event will be held at Alexander Park. The 5K run starts at 8 a.m. The mile run begins at 9 a.m. Cost to compete in the 5K is $25. Cost for the mile run is $20.
You can register online at cysticfibrosisrun5k.itsyourrace.com. You must register by May 20 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.
For more information, contact Amanda Alred at 256-566-8388.
