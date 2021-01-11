The Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence county school systems are closed today because of hazardous road conditions, and Decatur City Schools canceled virtual lessons.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said virtual lessons were canceled so students can enjoy the snow.
Hartselle City Schools were delayed two hours this morning.
Decatur City Schools have been virtual since the end of the holiday break, and in-person classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday.
The county schools' social media sites said snow and ice on rural roadways this morning made some impassible.
