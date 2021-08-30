Decatur City Schools will be open Tuesday for the full day based on information from the National Weather Service, said Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.
“From what the weather service has told me, we are going to have rain in the morning but they feel like any threat for severe weather will be east of the interstate by sunrise or as late as 7 a.m.,” said Satterfield.
Satterfield said if there are heavy rains in the morning and parents are concerned about driving, then he would be willing to work with them.
Hartselle City Schools posted on its Facebook page that it plans to operate on a normal schedule Tuesday but will monitor the weather.
