Decatur City Schools will require all students to wear a mask in school and on buses beginning Monday.
Staff members and visitors to schools also will be required to wear masks.
"We are simply following the number of positive COVID cases in our schools and believe masking is the best and safest option for our school system at this time,” school system spokesperson Elizabeth Gentle said in a news release. "We will track the data and revisit the masking situation after the Labor Day break."
The system began classes Aug. 5 with masks being optional.
Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said that the district currently has 35 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 were sent home that were complaining of symptoms. He said when they shut down schools down last Christmas, they were at the same numbers.
(1) comment
Shut down all education until covid is eradicated. Decrease taxes, since there are no education expenses once you fire teachers and administrators.
We're all in this together, remember ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.