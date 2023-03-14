Decatur City Schools' high school graduation rate for the class of 2022 ranked 2.7 percentage points higher than the state average, and other local high schools also fared well, with the exception of two schools — one in Morgan County's system and the other in Limestone County's.
The Alabama Department of Education (ALDED) reported recently that the state graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 88.21%, but Decatur City Schools graduated nearly 91% of its students.
Austin High School graduated 95% of its 323 students, and Decatur High School graduated nearly 90% of its 248 students.
“Although we’re happy that it’s above the state — part of our strategic plan — you want 100% of your kids to graduate,” said Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas. “When kids don’t feel like they have a plan after high school, that’s when you see them drop out and not finish.”
Graduation rates are calculated by the number of students who finish high school in four years. Students who drop out, or finish in five or more years negatively impact a school’s graduation rate.
Austin’s graduation rate has risen four percentage points since its 91% rate in 2019, while Decatur High School’s has dropped four percentage points since then — but it still remains two points higher than the current state average.
Decatur High houses Decatur AIM, the district’s developmental program for students with special needs. Because of the students’ health needs, Douglas said, many of these students’ parents pulled them out of school during COVID-19.
“If you’re sitting there in the community wondering, 'Why is Austin higher than Decatur?' — well, it’s because Decatur houses Decatur AIM, which is our special needs high school,” Douglas said.
Alabama’s average graduation rate in 2019 was almost 92% and has dropped slightly each year since. Michael Sibley, ALDED communications director, stressed that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the “slight dip” in state graduation rates.
“Keep in mind, the class of 2022 is the first we see to graduate with more than half of their high school career impacted (by) interruptions from COVID-19,” Sibley said. “The overall disruption to education was a factor.”
Class of 2022 students entered high school in 2018. In March of their sophomore year, COVID-19 shifted learning online.
--
Hartselle City Schools
Hartselle High, the only high school in Hartselle City Schools, graduated 97% of its students in the class of 2022. The district raised its rate 2.5 points from 2021. Though Hartselle schools closed in the spring of 2020, they opened their doors the following fall.
“We just refused to let (COVID-19) be an excuse at that time,” said Hartselle High principal Brad Cooper. “I 100% (attribute) us keeping our doors open that year to our success.”
Cooper said the school system works in the years leading up to high school to prepare students. Parents and faculty also have an expectation for students to graduate high school in four years. School counselors track student progress, help them earn recovery credits if necessary and create individual plans for student success.
--
Lawrence County Schools
Lawrence County also raised its graduation rate from 92% in 2021 to 94% in 2022.
Lawrence County High School graduated 95.5% of the class of 2022 with Hatton graduating 95%. East Lawrence graduated 91% and R.A. Hubbard, which closed at the end of the school year, graduated 89% of its seniors.
--
Morgan County Schools
Morgan County’s graduation rate fell by 4.25 points from 2021 to 2022. The district’s rate was 87% for 2022, and Albert P. Brewer High pulled down the county average with its 75% grad rate.
Brewer Principal Kevin Serrett said the effects of virtual learning from COVID-19 contribute heavily to the lower rate.
"Coming off of COVID, more kids were off campus than ever before," Serrett said. "It's an unfortunate part of what we went through as a nation. A lot of students just didn't come back."
Serrett expects Brewer's grad rate to return to normal next year.
Danville had the highest grad rate in Morgan County Schools at 95.8% followed by Priceville at 95.6%. West Morgan’s rate was 91.8% and Falkville’s was 91.2%.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine, who took office in January, said students from the class of 2022 faced major obstacles from COVID-19.
“We have a great plan moving forward,” Turrentine said. “The faculty and administrators are working on different ways to identify these students earlier through ninth grade academy, YouScience, giving mentors to students who are failing, and providing intervention.”
Turrentine also plans to engage students with dual enrollment and career tech classes.
--
Athens and Limestone County
Athens City Schools' grad rate fell from 94% in 2021 to 93% in 2022. Athens Renaissance School — a hybrid K-12 school that had 49 students in its 2022 graduating class — graduated 98% of its students. Athens High School graduated 92% of its 279 seniors.
Limestone County Schools' rate also dropped from 88% to 87%. Ardmore and East Limestone had the district's highest rates of graduates at 96%. Clements and Elkmont each had rates at 87%. West Limestone graduated 85% of the class of 2022, while Tanner graduated 78%.
Sibley said graduation rates indicate more than just how many students earn high school diplomas: They reflect students who take school seriously and represent a significant milestone in a young person’s life.
To raise graduation rates, Sibley encouraged districts to individualize student education, motivate students to get excited for life after high school and stay engaged with parents. Identifying students who may need personalized learning, tutoring or supplemental education material can help students at risk of not graduating to get back on track.
To view the complete list of graduation rates for the state, click here.
