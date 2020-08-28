The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a tornado watch for Limestone and Lawrence counties this morning and several area school systems are dismissing early today with the remnants of Hurricane Laura moving through the area.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said elementary schools will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m. and secondary schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m.
Dee Dee Jones, superintendent with Hartselle City Schools, said the district's schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m. today.
Morgan County Schools also will dismiss at 1 p.m. Decatur Heritage Christian Academy will dismiss at 1 p.m.
The Lawrence County School System is sending students home at 12:30 p.m., according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith. Athens City School Superintendent Beth Patton said Pre-K will be dismissed at 2 p.m. with all schools out by 2:30 p.m.
“The National Weather Service advised us to dismiss school early,” Satterfield said. “It’s for the safety of our kids and adults alike.”
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the greatest threat to North Alabama is from 1 p.m. today through 1 a.m. Saturday.
“After 2 p.m. today, weatherwise we’re going to get busy,” said NWS meteorologist Robert Boyd. The NWS said the area could see severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and possible tornadoes. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, the NWS said.
The Hatton-Central football game in Florence has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. It was originally set for 7 p.m. today.
Athens will host James Clemens in a football game at 7 p.m. Saturday. School officials said the pep rally was moved from today to Saturday at the square.
