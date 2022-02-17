The Decatur, Hartselle, Morgan County, Limestone County and Lawrence County school systems are releasing early today due to the threat of severe weather.
Additionally, after-school activities are canceled for Hartselle and Decatur schools.
Decatur's elementary grades will dismiss at 2 p.m., followed by secondary grades at 2:45. Hartselle will dismiss pre-K at 1:30 p.m., elementary at 2 p.m., intermediate at 2:10 p.m. and junior high and high school at 2:20 p.m.
Morgan County Schools will dismiss all grades at 2 p.m. Morgan County and Hartselle buses will run their regular routes.
Decatur school officials said Austin's 1:30 p.m. basketball game against Oak Mountain at Wallace State in Hanceville is still scheduled to be played. The officials said playing the Northwest Regional boys game was an Alabama High School Athletic Association decision.
Limestone elementary schools will dismiss at 12:40 p.m. followed by high schools at 1 p.m. All Lawrence County schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
