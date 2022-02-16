The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of a Decatur man killed Tuesday night after exiting a vehicle on Interstate 565.
Joseph Lester Campbell, 39, was killed in an accident on I-565 westbound at Exit 3 in Limestone County.
The accident was reported to police shortly before 8:30 p.m. A release from Huntsville police said investigators "believe the incident began as a domestic dispute when the involved pulled off the roadway." Campbell, who was a passenger, exited the vehicle and was on the roadway when struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling westbound, police said.
Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and no charges are expected at this time, HPD said.
At 8:48 p.m., HPD closed westbound traffic on I-565 but reopened the lanes at 10:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.