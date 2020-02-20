OAKVILLE — The Jesse Owens Museum and Park holds a special place in Jaye McCaghren’s heart.
And soon the Lawrence County museum will have a special place for unique photos of Owens obtained by McCaghren, a Decatur native and the collections manager at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
McCaghren got the Philbrook to donate three black-and-white portraits of Owens that have rarely been seen in public. They were taken by photographer Lusha Nelson in 1935 — a year before Owens won four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics.
“Nelson was able to capture what made someone unique," McCaghren said. "He didn’t beautify it or Photoshop it like is done today. There is an authenticity to these photographs which is lacking today."
Nancy Pinion, managing director of the Owens museum, said the Philbrook's generosity has helped boost the quality of the Oakville museum's collection.
“We would have never been able to afford the prints,” Pinion said. “We will have them framed and hopefully ready for display by mid-March.”
McCaghren visited the Oakville museum on Wednesday and related how the photographs went from being part of a 1983 estate sale in Brooklyn, New York, to Lawrence County.
The Philbrook purchased the collection of Nelson, a 1930s celebrity photographer, in 2015. Among the 4,000-plus images were five portraits of Owens taken in 1935 and some duplicates, McCaghren said.
“We acquired his archives of prints and negatives that included not just Jesse Owens but other celebrities such as Katherine Hepburn, Fay Wray, Gary Cooper, Joe Louis and many others,” said McCaghren, 40, who has a master’s degree in cultural anthropology from the University of Tulsa. Nelson died in 1938 at the age of 30.
McCaghren has developed a fondness for the Owens museum because when she visits her father, Jerry McCaghren, and grandmother, Maxine McCaghren, in Danville, her daughter, Avery, 3, frequently plays in the nearby Owens museum’s playground.
McCaghren said when she first saw Nelson's photos of Owens, she thought of the museum in Oakville and approached her managers in 2015 about giving it some of the Owens prints. She said the idea got placed on the backburner and brought up again a few months ago.
“(Chief Curator and Curator of American Art Catherine Whitney) thought it was a great idea,” McCaghren said. “She did some research on the Jesse Owens Museum and saw it as a good fit and worthy gift. One of our missions is to tell stories of diversity and to sponsor community relations. That is what the Jesse Owens Museum is doing here with his story and the ball fields and playground.”
The Lawrence County museum opened in 1996, the year of the Atlanta Olympic Games and 60 years after Owens won gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter races, the 4x100 relay and long jump in Berlin. The Olympic performance of the African American became legendary because it refuted host Adolf Hitler's myth of Aryan supremacy.
“My family has held this museum in such high esteem," McCaghren said. "Personally, I’ve always been proud of being born in Alabama, but I never thought I would be able to help facilitate a contribution to the community.
"In my 15 years at Philbrook, this has rarely happened. Sometimes museums will trade things, but giving gifts like this rarely happens. We don’t take anything into the collection we don’t want to keep. We just happened to have duplicates. We value the material.”
McCaghren said Philbrook has a couple different poses of Owens as well as the set it gave to the Owens museum. She said two of the images gifted were published in the Sept. 1, 1935, edition of Vanity Fair magazine.
Three matted and mounted photographs — one being 15-by-11 inches and two 8-by-10 inches — of Owens arrived at the museum in January via certified mail, Pinion said.
Born in 1913, Owens, one of 10 children of an Oakville sharecropper, left Lawrence County in 1922 when the family moved to Cleveland, Ohio.
On May 25, 1935, Owens set three track and field world records in Ann Arbor, Michigan, while competing for Ohio State University. McCaghren said the images were likely made a couple of months later.
“I find it interesting that photographs were made before he became famous,” said Lawrence County historian Joyce Cole, a director at the museum. “I wonder how they met and where the photographs were made.”
No decision has been made on where to display the photos in the Oakville museum, but during her visit Wednesday, McCaghren suggested a couple of spots in its pre-Olympic section.
