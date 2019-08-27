COURTLAND — The closed International Paper Courtland mill's boiler and stack will be taken down Saturday morning, and a portion of Lawrence County 150 will be closed during the demolition and implosion.
The mill is at 16504 Lawrence 150. Approximately one-half mile of the road will be closed between the farthest north and south entrances to the mill from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
International Paper said residents and businesses near the mill site may hear some noise related to implosion activities. Only the demolition team performing the implosion will be allowed access near the site during the demolition, the company said in a news release.
