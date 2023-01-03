Many local adults with developmental disabilities now spend more time in mainstream workplaces, activities and volunteer efforts because the agencies that oversee those individuals have transitioned from facility-based to community-based programs.
Brad Romine, executive director of Centers for Developmentally Disabled of North Central Alabama, which includes Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone and Madison counties, has nearly 100 individuals being actively served in the program. The Arc of Madison County operates the program in Limestone County.
Romine said the federal government has mandated that services for the developmentally disabled engage their clients in the community, not just serve them in an activity center exclusively used for those with developmental disabilities.
He said a March 23, 2023, deadline is in place to have all special needs facilities for adults (ages 21 and over) become community-based.
“In a sense, the people we support go on field trips practically every day,” he said. “Whether it is volunteering, delivering meals and working at soup kitchens, going to the mall, they really get more say in their day, what they want to do. It’s definitely a win for the people we support. They get control of what they do on a daily basis.”
In past years, these individuals would meet at centers and stay busy with craft activities, board games and gardening. Now through the government’s Medicaid intellectual disabilities waiver and the living at home waiver, individuals are more active in the community, Romine said.
He said the home- and community-based services programs were passed in 2014 at the federal level.
The community-based programs were implemented 100% in the area last January, officials said.
Romine said the region, like many across the nation, ran into hiccups the past eight years.
“It was expected to be in place a few years ago, but it kept getting pushed back and then when the pandemic hit, the Alabama Department of Public Health closed all of the centers for about seven months to mitigate exposure of the coronavirus,” Romine said.
He said working with consultants about the logistics and monitoring the needs of the individuals was time-consuming.
“If they are volunteering in the community or on a field trip to a museum, they are integrated with other individuals of the community,” Romine said. “If they’re out volunteering, these valuable experiences help them obtain gainful employment later. The people we support enjoy being involved in the community. It’s a real win for them.”
Serving as volunteers
Susan Klingel, executive director of The Arc of Madison County, said the individuals in Limestone and Madison programs are having “very positive experiences” being out in their communities.
“They are all enjoying getting out, volunteering at local churches, delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, volunteering at the Rescue Mission,” Klingel said. “Some are so happy to give back to their communities.”
Romine said his staff picks up the individuals at their homes about 8:30 a.m. and they back home by 2 p.m. five days a week.
“They’re in smaller groups, many receiving one-on-one attention,” he said. He said the direct staff members spend time daily with the individuals as needed. He said some individuals need a staff member, while other staff members might work with three individuals.
Restaurants and grocery stores are two of largest employers of adult individuals with special needs, Romine and Klingel said.
New roles for centers
The transformation in the programs for the developmentally disabled has left the area’s four major facilities for them less utilized.
Romine said the two 10,000-square-foot Community Contract Services buildings on Central Parkway Southwest, a half-mile south of Beltline Road, have been transformed from activity centers to an education/training opportunity center and maintenance shop. He said there are no plans to sell the structures.
In Limestone County, the Birdie Thornton Center in Athens continues to have regular activities for the individuals, but those activities are not paid for by any government program.
“We have monthly parties that we don’t bill our funding source for,” Klingel said. “It’s paid for by Arc and private donations. That gives those individuals an opportunity to gather and see each other.”
In Lawrence County, officials with the county chapter of Arc said they are considering leasing the 17-year-old Bill Stewart Activity Center on Court Street in Moulton. They have mixed feelings about the government-imposed community-based program, too.
Joyce Jeffreys, president of the Arc of Lawrence County, said the Bill Stewart Activity Center is nearly unused. She said her organization, which owns the building, is contemplating selling it.
“We’re looking at leasing it with an option to buy for maybe a year,” she said. “We haven’t had it appraised and are not advertising it yet.”
Those Lawrence individuals are still going on field trips as a group, too.
“We took the individuals to a local restaurant (last month) for a Christmas party, and we are planning a trip to the Memphis Zoo in the spring,” Jeffreys said.
In the past several years, the field trips have included a riverboat ride in Nashville, a visit to the Bryant Museum in Tuscaloosa and a tour of Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion in Memphis. Those field trips are funded by private donations, she said.
Fellowship missing?
At first, Jeffreys said, she didn’t feel Lawrence County had enough activities for the community-based program that would be able to keep the individuals busy.
“And some parents don’t want their loved ones riding the van so much every day,” she said. “We liked the facility-based program better. They are separated now. Many of them have been dear friends since elementary school. I know they miss that interaction. They’re like family to each other. … But it’s good now that they get out of the four walls of the center. It’s good for them to be exposed on what is going on in the real world.”
She said she is “sad” those individuals don’t get to see their friends on a daily basis.
Arc of Lawrence County treasurer Judy Henry, Jeffreys’ sister, said she agrees.
“It’s good that they’re out in the community, but I think they need a home base, too,” she said. “I was hoping (the center) would reopen again. I think because some of the mentally and physically challenged, it won’t work for everybody.”
Her son Michael was a regular at the Bill Stewart Center before he died in 2006 at age 39.
“Some of the people are in their 60s and 70s and aren’t able to get out in the community,” she said. “I don’t think the community-based program is best for them. I feel like they would be better off meeting regularly at a facility with their friends.”
She said “over half” of the 18 individuals served in Lawrence County are older than 50.
Romine compares the activity centers to a church.
“People make the program. People make the church,” he said. “It’s not about the four walls of a building made of metal and Sheetrock.”
Romine and Klingel urged people wanting more information on the community-based program to visit Medicaid.org.
