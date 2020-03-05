Baby food, diapers, bottled water, phone chargers, blankets and towels are among items being collected for those left homeless from Tuesday’s tornadoes that killed at least 25 people in the Nashville area.
Servpro of Limestone/Lawrence counties and Decatur, a cleanup and restoration company, is accepting donations at two area locations until 5 p.m. Friday. Dropoff locations are the E-Center of Decatur at 1629 Fourth Ave. S.E., and the Servpro office in Athens at 17477 U.S. 72 W.
The National Weather Service said three tornadoes, including two EF-3 twisters, ripped through middle Tennessee leaving hundreds of people displaced.
For more information on donating items, call 256-233-4033.
