The driver's license offices in Alabama will be closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Since Juneteenth falls on Sunday this year, the holiday will be observed on Monday.
ALEA also reminds state motorists to remember the deadline for the Star ID has been postponed until May 3, 2023. It is the state’s version of the federal Real ID program and stands for secure, trusted and reliable identification. The Star ID will be necessary to fly on domestic commercial airliners after May 3.
