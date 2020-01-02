MOULTON — Nearly 65% of the recent grand jury indictments in Lawrence County, or 75 of the 116, are directly related to drug abuse.
Moulton and Lawrence County authorities said another 80% of alleged property crimes can be linked to illegal drugs, too.
“Most of the property crimes go hand-in-hand with drugs,” said Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter. “Many people commit crimes because of their addictions.”
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said nationwide “better than 80%” of all property crimes involve drugs. He said Lawrence County falls in line with the national statistics.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Statistics, 21% of sentenced people in state prisons and local jails at of 2017 are incarcerated for crimes committed to obtain drugs or money for drugs.
“Many times when we investigate a theft, we’ll discover drugs in a home,” Sanders said. “We’re trying to be proactive on drug and property arrests.”
Both lawmen said the state needs to allocate more money toward mental health programs and open more mental health facilities to help combat the problem.
“Drug abuse a lot of times leads to mental health problems,” Sanders said.
McWhorter said heroin and methamphetamine are the popular drugs of choice in the city and county. “Trafficking marijuana isn’t as bad as it once was,” he said. “Many are repeat cases. Our goal is to break the cycle, but some have strong addictions and fall back into their old habits once they are released.”
McWhorter added authorities are seeing a growing trend of trafficking prescription drugs.
Here is a list of the recent grand jury indictments from Lawrence County Circuit Court:
• Selina Walker Agee, 55, possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Edward Atchley, 43, possession of controlled substance.
• Rhoni Michelle Bailey, 30, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Brandon Lloyd Barber, 26, second-degree assault.
• Tina Marie Barnes, 35, possession of controlled substance.
• Loyd Jarrad Barnett, 43, possession of controlled substance.
• Ryan Michael Bernard, 32, possession of controlled substance, two counts of chemical endangerment to minor.
• Austin Joe Blankenship, 20, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Charles Derrick Blevins, 40, possession with intent to distribute drugs.
• Whitney Lashay Bodiford, 25, first-degree hindering prosecution.
• Adam Christopher Bolan, 42, third-degree escape.
• Harry Boughter, 40, third-degree burglary
• Bryain Ray Box, 47, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Christy Faye Brown, 41, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Jonathan Marquis Burrell, 30, promotion of prison contraband.
• Jada Cecelia Byars, 45, third-degree forgery.
• Eddie Dean Calhoun, 56, promotion of prison contraband.
• Taniel Denise Campbell, 36, possession with intent to distribute drugs.
• Donalyn Ashley Carpenter, 41, possession of controlled substance, possession of prescription drugs.
• Harriett Louise Carter, 30, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Ashley Nicole Chaney, 22, third-degree burglary.
• Jacqueline Anne Chenoweth, 33, possession of controlled substance.
• Timothy Cline, 35, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of burglar's tools, third-degree criminal mischief.
• Clay Ethan Cole, 39, possession with intent to distribute drugs.
• Gerald Lee Corum, 52, second-degree forgery.
• Robert Keith Cottingham, 54, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Farrell Lynn Craig, 41, possession of controlled substance.
• Emily Rose Crawford, 23, two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, first-degree theft, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Matthew Todd Crowe, 28, possession of controlled substance.
• Tracey Heath Culver, 44, possession of controlled substance.
• Timothy Lynn Curry, 39, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• William King Dial, 27, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, third-degree assault.
• Hershel Ray Dutton Jr., 44, possession of controlled substance.
• Jake Lance Easterley, 41, possession with intent to distribute drugs.
• Kevin Andrew Everett, 37, three counts of possession of controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute drugs.
• Terence Lemar Garner, 30, methamphetamine trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Stephanie Niebuhr Goree, 44, possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Caleb Greene, 37, possession of controlled substance.
• Kathy Gregorio, 49, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
• Brandi Lashawn Hampton, 23, trafficking of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Jessica Dawn Harris, 36, two counts of obstruction of justice.
• Hayden Sky Harville, 19, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Spencer Newton Harwell, 42, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Brian Keith Hayes, 54, three counts of possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance.
• Chip Wayne Henley, 39, sexual abuse of a child.
• Harley Wayne Hill, 22, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, possession of forged instrument.
• Matthew John Hill, 25, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Logan Holaway, 34, five counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Jenny Eddy Hollis, 39, possession of controlled substance.
• William Seth Holloway, 33, third-degree escape.
• Adam Harley Howard, 30, possession of controlled substance.
• Angelia Nicole Hyde, 34, possession of controlled substance.
• Wynemia Loral Johnson, 49, nine counts of third-degree forgery.
• David Edward Jones Jr., 58, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jeremy Durand Jones, 29, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Brad Wayne Keenum, 29, possession of controlled substance, second-degree assault.
• Jeannette Lowery Kelley, 51, possession of controlled substance.
• Hank Landon Letson, 25, second-degree sodomy.
• Jennifer Ann Long, 39, distribution of controlled substance.
• Jimmy Jo Luncsford, 41, methamphetamine trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Zachary Kyle Maples, 20, third-degree burglary.
• Kelly Leigh Martelli, 59, three counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Timothy Allen Martin, 59, possession with intent to distribute drugs, four counts of possession of controlled substance.
• James Lee Moore, 55, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Dustin Paul Morgan, 31, possession of controlled substance.
• Elton Nichols Morgan, 27, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Chasity Nicole Nance, 31, trafficking of methamphetamine.
• April Terry Nantz, 39, second-degree theft.
• Donald Ji’Goldman Neloms, 21, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance; second-degree possession of marijuana.
• Turner Shelton Netherton, 23, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Casey Adom Nix, 37, possession of controlled substance.
• Ebonee Leshae Orr, 30, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Jeremy Orlanda Orr, 42, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.
• Ronnie Christopher Overton, 46, possession of controlled substance.
• Jacob Scott Owens, 31, breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft.
• Jeffrey Scott Owens, 48, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, third-degree assault, possession of controlled substance.
• Nicholas Keith Owens, 32, possession of controlled substance.
• Gregory Hoyt Page, 46, possession of controlled substance.
• Christopher Patterson, 24, third-degree receiving stolen property.
• Armadeus Devon Polk, 29, domestic violence strangulation, second-degree domestic violence.
• Dallas Craig Proctor, 35, possession of controlled substance.
• Wendell Junior Proctor, 42, possession of controlled substance.
• Primus Martez Pruitt, 45, possession of controlled substance.
• Garnett McKinley Ray, 61, felony driving under the influence.
• Kristy Michelle Ray, 26, chemical endangerment of a child, possession of controlled substance.
• Alison Leigh Reagin, 31, possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Ray Rich, 34, first-degree theft.
• Chad Alvin Richardson, 44, sex abuse of child under 12.
• Brandon Eric Rikard, 41, possession of controlled substance.
• Quenta Annette Russell, 27, possession of controlled substance.
• Dameion Devonta Scales, 27, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
• Hannah Megan Shelton, 26, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Spencer Tyler Shelton, 27, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Dakisha Lashell Shields, 34, first-degree theft.
• Madison Rae Siegmund, 18, possession of controlled substance.
• Brandy Skinner, 39, possession of controlled substance.
• Keeton Lynn Sparks, 26, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, possession of controlled substance.
• Dustin Heath Spears, 37, possession of controlled substance.
• Mellie Denise Stanford, 37, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Brenda Sue Swartz, 60, first-degree theft.
• K’lebb Za’brion Taylor, 18, producing porn involving minors.
• Clebert Renea Terry, 56, possession of controlled substance.
• Cody Wayne Terry, 25, using false identification to obstruct justice.
• Ginger Shelton Terry, 53, two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Marlandis Mondel Thompson, 28, third-degree robbery, third-degree domestic violence assault.
• Ted T. Tidwell, 49, possession of controlled substance.
• Rachel Dean Toone, 20, possession of controlled substance.
• Eric Arnold Tucker, 40, two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft, receiving stolen property.
• Jason Chad Vandiver, 50, possession of controlled substance.
• Jeffery Levoyn Waddell, 48, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Steven Matthew Wagner, 27, possession of controlled substance.
• William Eric Waldo, 34, possession of controlled substance.
• David Louis Waldrop II, 24, third-degree robbery, two counts of elderly abuse and neglect, second-degree domestic violence, first-degree theft, third-degree domestic violence assault..
• Elizabeth Ann Way, 35, possession of controlled substance.
• Jeremy Scott Way, 39, possession of controlled substance.
• Christopher M. Wilburn, 45, trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Jacob Colby Williams, 25, three counts of possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Joshua Dewayne Williams, 35, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Angela Rose Wilson, 36, possession of controlled substance.
• Melissa S. Woodall, 49, possession of controlled substance.
• John Allen York, 28, third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance.
