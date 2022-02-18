MOULTON — The principal at East Lawrence High School in the Caddo community has been placed on administrative leave until an ongoing investigation into undisclosed allegations at the school has concluded.
Ron E. Rikard Jr., who has been principal at the school since 2017, will continue to receive his $102,898 annual salary while the investigation continues.
Jon Bret Smith, Lawrence County superintendent, said he is following the school board attorney’s advice and would not comment on specifics of the investigation.
“It’s a personnel matter, and I can’t discuss it at this time other than we have an ongoing investigation and he is on admin leave,” Smith said Thursday. “We don’t have any developments at this time and all people placed on admin leave get paid.”
Smith sent Rikard a letter on Feb. 2 to inform him of the suspension.
The suspension letter in Rikard’s personnel file reads: “Effective February 2, 2022, you are hereby placed on administrative leave until further notice. You should not report to work, be on the premises of any Lawrence County Board of Education property or participate in any school district activity without my express permission.”
In a hand-written response at the top of the letter, Rikard wrote: “I received this and not saying I agree with this. R.R.”
A call to Rikard’s cellphone was not returned Thursday.
Reta Waldrep, who represents the school as the District 5 school board member, said she first became aware of allegations against Rikard as early as the first week of November.
“He has made a lot of positive changes at the school,” she said. “I’ve had a good working relationship with him. Unfortunately, I can’t say anything about what’s going on right now, but I appreciate what he’s done for the school in the past.”
An attorney with the law firm representing the school board, Lanier Ford Shaver & Payne of Huntsville, also refused to discuss the allegations or give a timeline on the investigation.
“I’m aware of the situation, but I have nothing to add at this time,” said attorney Christopher Pape.
The interim principal position is being filled by Smith and two other central office administrators, with the three rotating days. The other two administrators are Jacki Hall, who preceded Rikard as principal of East Lawrence High, and federal programs supervisor Gina Baggett.
“We’re taking turns as principal,” Smith said. “We’re comfortable doing this, and the school is in great hands. Assistant Principal Jessica Sims is doing a great job and definitely helping out and filling in the gaps when things arise.”
Rikard joined the Lawrence County school system Aug. 5, 2004, as a math teacher at Moulton Middle School. He later became assistant principal at Mount Hope School and East Lawrence Middle School before moving into the East Lawrence High principal position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.