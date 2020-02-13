MOULTON — After deliberating for 52 minutes Thursday, a jury of 11 men and one woman found former Moulton Middle School teacher Taylor Brooks Boyles not guilty of having sex with a student.
In his closing arguments, defense attorney Mark Dutton argued there was not sufficient evidence to convict his 30-year-old client.
Outside the courthouse afterward, jury foreman Samuel Todd Kerry told The Daily the state didn’t prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Boyles was accused of having sexual intercourse or deviant sexual intercourse with Lawrence County High senior Greyson Long in the spring of 2017.
She resigned her teacher position on May 18, 2017.
The charge was a Class B felony.
