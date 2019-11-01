MOULTON — A farm toy show and sale featuring some antique items will continue Saturday with proceeds going to provide a Christmas for a needy family, the event organizer said.
The 10th annual Harvest of the Valley farm toy show will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lawrence County High School gymnasium at 102 College St. in Moulton.
“We are expecting at least 10 vendors with 300 to 400 items for sale, some from the 1950s,” said organizer Dwight Vanderford. He said items will range from about $5 to $75 each.
He said the annual event raises about $250 each year for a needy family in the Moulton Baptist Association.
Admission cost is $3 and children 6 and under are free. Vanderford said vendor tables can still be purchased at $10 per table. For more information, call Vanderford at 256 565-9563.
