ARRESTS
• Stewart Jaxson Lawrence, 22, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Danny O’Lean Ryan, 60, Decatur; aggravated assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Whitney Brooke Corbin, 24, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Anthony Tyler Hall, 25, Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• John Kendrick Edenfield, 33, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jordan Chadrick Godsey, 33, Decatur; possession of burglary tools; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Robert Lee Wright, 54, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alicia Thompson, 28, Summertown, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,500. (Somerville police)
• Kendrick Davis, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dwayne Penn, Elkmont; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joel Lucas, Athens; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ryan Alexander Hamilton, 31, Alabama 127; theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Angela Elaine Boyette; second-degree theft, second-degree forgery; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
