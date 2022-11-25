Lines of bargain-hunting shoppers in Decatur were shorter than in years past when stores opened on Black Friday, and at least two store managers speculated the early morning crowds were smaller because low-priced specials are now sprinkled throughout November and December.
Martin’s Family Clothing Manager Charles Christopher said his store is an example of one that had Black Friday specials but also will offer deals every weekend until Christmas.
“I was a little worried when I arrived this morning, but the line got longer closer to when we opened," Christopher said. "I believe specials before Black Friday had some impact. But we’ll have specials all season with about 20% off some items.”
Store Office Manager Mallory Cannon said the store distributed 144 coupons for 50% off one item to all patrons in line at 5 a.m. when the doors opened. A few years ago, more than 300 people were in line in 20-degree weather for the store’s discounts.
In drizzling but pleasant 50-degree weather Friday morning, Annadeidra Lambing, 41, and her daughter Kyrstin Lambing, 19, both of Bug Tussle, southwest of Cullman, arrived at Martin’s at 3:30 a.m. to be the first folks in line.
“We got up about 2:15 and left the house at 2:40 (a.m.) to get here early,” said Annadeidra. She said she has been getting to Martin’s early on Black Fridays for about 10 years, including the past three with her daughter.
The Lambings previously “wanted to be first in line, but we fell asleep in the car," Annadeidra said. "This year we were determined to be first and get one of those 50% coupons. … We used to go shopping Thanksgiving evening, but I’m glad they don’t open stores now at that time."
Kyrstin said they would be looking “to buy shoes, and whatever might be a good deal.”
Martin’s was not the only stop for the Lambings. They said they planned to visit Walmart, Old Navy, Kohl’s and Academy Sports and then do some more shopping in Huntsville before heading back to Cullman County.
“I am interested in some pajamas at Old Navy,” Krystin added. She said she has already shopped some online.
About 10 minutes after Martin’s opened, Cayden Rivers and Kaleigh Powers from Trinity were the first to cash in their discount coupons.
Rivers purchased a $100 Carthartt jacket for $50. Powers bought a blanket and two pairs of slippers.
“We’ve got plenty of other stops today,” Powers said. “Walmart, Target, Shelton’s in Moulton, maybe Sam’s (Wholesale Club) in Huntsville. I’m looking for a KitchenAid mixer.”
Christopher said trends are showing shackets, sweatshirts and On tennis shoes are expected to be top-selling clothing items this holiday season.
At Home Depot in Decatur, about 15 customers were queued when the doors opened at 6 a.m. Lisa and Joey Letson of Hillsboro, first in line, were interested in purchasing Dewalt tools.
“We’re early morning people, so we were up but we didn’t plan on being No. 1 in line,” said Lisa.
Store Manager Josh Williams said there are usually more people lined up when the doors open on Black Friday.
“But ever since COVID, stores aren’t seeing the traditional long lines on Black Friday, but it was nice to have people waiting when we opened,” he said.
Half-priced Christmas decorations and bargains on some hardware were the store’s Black Friday specials, Williams said.
Next door, customer foot traffic was steady at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Dimas and Flor Naranjos of Decatur didn’t mind a light rain while they loaded their SUV with two Outdoor Gourmet six-burner grills and a Mosaic 30 Vera fire pit.
“We got up at 4:30 this morning to get these grills,” Dimas said. “They were the best price I’ve seen. We’re glad we’re here.”
Academy’s sales brochure showed the grills were marked down from $449 to $299 and the fire pit was marked down from $50 to $25 for Friday only.
Dimas said they were headed to Home Depot for some tools after leaving Academy.
Americans are projected to spend between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion on holiday-season purchases this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Last year’s holiday sales totaled $889.3 billion, the federation said last week.
Shoppers nationally are expected to select cheaper options, turn to paying in installments and increase their credit card debt during the holiday season, The Associated Press reported. That's a contrast to a year ago when customers purchased early to avoid shortages caused by supply chain clogs and stores didn't have to offer steep discounts.
This year, shoppers are holding out for the best bargains, said Rob Garf, vice president and general manager of retail at Salesforce, which tracks online sales, AP reported. He said retailers introduced more attractive deals online this week after offering mostly lackluster discounts earlier in the season.
The AP said online discounts rates were 31% on Thanksgiving, up 7% from the previous year, according to Salesforce data. The steepest discounts were in home appliances, general apparel, makeup and luxury handbags. Online sales on Thursday rose 9% over last year's holiday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.