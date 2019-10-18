A retired Danville High School teacher has been appointed to fill the District 6 seat on the Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Co-op board that was left vacant by the death of Charles Segars in August.
The appointee, Sandy Fields, owns and operates a cattle farm in the Massey community in south Morgan County. He holds a master’s degree in agriculture education from Alabama A&M.
Fields, a graduate of Falkville High, also has a bachelor’s degree from Auburn.
He is married to wife Nicole, and their son Caleb is a junior at Danville High.
"It is an honor to be chosen to serve on the Joe Wheeler EMC Board with such a good group of people," said Fields. "I look forward to working for the members and will do my best to represent them."
Fields also serves on boards of the First United Methodist Church of Hartselle, the Morgan County Farmers Federation, the Morgan County Farmers Co-op, the Morgan County Farm Service Agency, and is the chairman of the Herring Cemetery Board. He is also a member of the Morgan County Cattleman's Association.
