MOULTON — The Moulton Fire Department is warning residents a man is misrepresenting himself, going door-to-door requesting financial donations for the department.
“We don’t solicit door-to-door," Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said Monday.
He urged residents to ask solicitors for identification before engaging with them.
In a written release, the fire department said the man has been asking for $40 and has been seen operating out of a small, older model truck, red or dark in color, possibly a Chevrolet S-10.
Jolly said, by law, the city fire department cannot conduct fundraisers. He said some area volunteer fire departments sell dinners to raise funds.
The Moulton Fire Department asks that anyone seeing solicitation on its behalf report the actions to local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.