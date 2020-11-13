TRINITY — A fire sprinkler manufacturer opened in the Mallard Fox Creek West Industrial Park this week, and a company official said a majority of its 60 new jobs have been filled.
Progressive Pipe Fabricators will be able to fabricate and deliver more than 20,000 sprinklers a week through the new Lawrence County facility.
Construction began on the 82,000-square-foot building in January.
When the project was announced, Lawrence County Industrial Development Board President and CEO Tabitha Pace said the jobs would have average salaries of about $35,000.
It is the first site in Alabama for Progressive Pipe Fabricators, a division of Shambaugh & Son.
Rob Vincent, Shambaugh’s chief operating officer, said the Lawrence County site, which opened Tuesday, has the capacity to ship more than 1 million pounds of fabricated sprinkler pipe per week.
“By expanding our fabrication capabilities throughout the United States, our new shop will now serve a much larger geographic area,” Vincent said in a news release Thursday. “We’re simultaneously bolstering our sustainability efforts by reducing fuel consumption and improving speed to market.”
He said the Alabama Industrial Development Training Division helped the company fill most of the jobs.
Lawrence County Commissioner Bobby Burch said the plant's opening was welcome news for the county.
“It’s exciting to see the partnership that Progressive Pipe and Nucor (Tubular) share,” he said. “It’s that kind of collaboration that has provided Lawrence County and surrounding communities another quality industry to call Mallard Fox Industrial Park home.”
Pace echoed his comment. "Progressive Pipe’s decision to locate in Lawrence County was made immediately after a meeting with our team including officials from the Alabama Department of Commerce, TVA and Nucor Tubular Products," she said. "This is a testament to what teamwork can accomplish."
Lawrence County and the town of Trinity gave PPF tax abatements of all state and local non-educational property taxes for 10 years. Non-educational construction-related sales and use taxes also will be abated.
