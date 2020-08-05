The first Lawrence County resident has died of COVID-19, according to data released today by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The county has 325 residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and 106 of those have been reported in the last 14 days. Over the last two weeks, 17.58% of Lawrence County residents who have been tested have had the tests come back positive for COVID-19. That's the fifth highest positivity rate in the state.
Morgan County had 27 new cases reported today, bringing its total to 2,270. Fifteen Morgan residents have died of the disease. Over the last two weeks, 12.17% of tested residents have had tests come back positive. As of Tuesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 26 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including eight in intensive care and three on ventilators. Another eight patients were suspected of having the disease but were awaiting test results.
Limestone County has had 13 COVID-19 fatalities. Nineteen new cases were reported today, bringing the total to 1,227. Over the last two weeks, the county has a 12.46% positivity rate. Athens-Limestone Hospital had 10 confirmed COVID-19 patients Tuesday, including two in the ICU.
Statewide, 886 new cases were reported today, bringing the total to 91,776. Twenty-eight COVID-19 deaths were reported today, bringing the statewide fatalities to 1,639. The state's positivity rate over the last two weeks is 12.52%.
