MOULTON — A former Hatton man, who was indicted recently on solicitation for murder and sex charges, has died while being held in the Franklin County Jail, authorities said.
Kenneth Ray McDonald, 42, 256 Peden St., Killen, died Thursday night at Russellville Hospital, according to Elkins East Chapel Funeral Home in Killen.
McDonald was arrested in March by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 21 first-degree sodomy charges, eight first-degree rape charges, solicitation for murder, incest and child abuse.
Lawrence and Franklin county officials said McDonald’s death was from an apparent heart attack.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said McDonald was transferred from the Lawrence County Jail to Franklin County about a month ago. He did not say why McDonald had been transferred.
Court records show McDonald also had previously lived in Danville.
The funeral home said McDonald’s funeral will be 3 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.