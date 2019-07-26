MOULTON — A Lawrence County grand jury recently indicted a former Hatton resident on 32 felony charges ranging from solicitation of murder to rape and sodomy.
Kenneth Ray McDonald, 42, was indicted on 21 first-degree sodomy charges, eight first-degree rape charges, solicitation of murder, incest and child abuse following his arrest by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in March.
Court records show McDonald remains in Lawrence County Jail. The records show he last resided at 256 Peden St., Killen. He also formerly lived in Danville, records indicate.
Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said McDonald is on the Oct. 15 plea docket.
“At the plea hearing, there will be an opportunity to reach some agreements between parties,” Jett said. “If things aren’t settled, it will be put on a trial docket. I expect there will be other pretrial issues the defense will bring to court. These charges are very, very serious.”
The charges are Class A felonies, which carry a conviction sentence of 10 years to life in prison, Jett said.
McDonald’s attorney, Chris Malcom of Moulton, did not return a phone call Thursday afternoon.
In early March, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested McDonald after he set up a meeting with deputies at a Hatton business.
“He said he had a report that would exonerate him in the investigation,” Lt. Chris Waldrep said at the time. “We met him at a Hatton business and served the warrants.”
Waldrep said while investigators were talking with McDonald at the business, a female with two children drove up.
“There were bags with clothes in the vehicle and it looked like McDonald was planning to leave the (state),” he said.
Other indictments include:
• Chance Shidelle Adkins, 24, second-degree forgery.
• Mark Edward Akins, 49, possession of controlled substance.
• Joshua O’Neil Allen, 25, third-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree theft.
• Quienty Danielle Armstead, 31, throwing dangerous missile.
• Elizabeth A. Bailey, 48, possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Shane Balentine, 37, first-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to distribute drugs.
• Earl Eugene Bates, 47, three counts of second-degree assault.
• April Marie Beaver, 33, possession of controlled substance.
• Cori Chilon Bell, 41, breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of first-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft.
• Ryan Michael Bernard, 31, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, possession of controlled substance.
• Joe Daniel Biggs, 34, making terrorist threat.
• Angela Nicole Bircher, 22, possession of controlled substance.
• Courtney Birgans, 39, chemical endangerment of a child, possession of controlled substance.
• Bridgett Monique Bishop, 43, possession of controlled substance.
• Mark Steven Boshell, 40, possession of controlled substance.
• Bryain Ray Box, 47, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Tyler Maurice Boyd, 24, trafficking methamphetamine.
• Christopher Monte Burgess, 32, second-degree rape.
• Colton Suede Burks, 25, trafficking stolen identity.
• Emily L. Byars, 42, possession of controlled substance.
• Jacob Alexander Byars, 22, third-degree burglary, first-degree theft.
• Steven Cody Cantrell, 23, possession of controlled substance.
• Alexandria Nicole Caudle, 35, two counts of third-degree theft, two counts of illegal possession of credit card.
• Stephen Shawn Clark, 27, conspiracy to possess controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.
• Timothy Cline, 35, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Cody Lee Coffey, 31, possession of controlled substance.
• Stephanie Ann Colburn, 34, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Brian James Colby, 30, second-degree receiving stolen property.
• Jeremy Allen Cole, 31, possession of controlled substance.
• Michael James Cook, 48, sex offense registration notification act.
• Robert Michael Cooper, 47, third-degree burglary.
• Christopher Corum, 30, possession of controlled substance.
• Farrell Lynn Craig, 40, possession of controlled substance.
• Joey Windell Davis, 29, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Mandy Ritchie Early, 34, possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Kimber Flatt Foster, 44, first-degree theft.
• Christopher Thomas Glover, 43, breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of burglar’s tools.
• James Lewis Graves III, 48, domestic violence — strangulation.
• Daniel Torez Griffin, 22, obstruction of justice — false identity.
• Marshelle Marie Grimes, 47, first-degree theft, 10 counts of possession of credit/debit card.
• Morgan Elizabeth Haag, 23, two counts of chemical endangerment of a minor, possession of controlled substance.
• Amanda Honey Hamilton, 38, intent to distribute controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Kenneth Levon Harris, 55, five counts of first-degree rape, five counts of second-degree rape.
• Christian Dakota Harville, 26, possession of controlled substance.
• Austin Michael Henderson, 26, possession of controlled substance.
• Devin Wayne Henderson, 24, second-degree domestic violence.
• Harley Wayne Hill, 22, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, forgery.
• James Dillon Hill, 24, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Shannon Edward Hill, 31, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Ken Dewayne Hollis, 56, possession of controlled substance.
• Anthony Wade Horton, 46, three counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Leisha W. Blackburn Inman, 56, first-degree theft.
• Brittany Elaine Irwin, 31, possession of controlled substance.
• Kristian Victoria Jackson, 32, second-degree forgery.
• Allen Wayne Johnson, 47, third-degree domestic violence — assault.
• Deondre Jabriel Johnson, 18, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
• Sabrina M. Johnson, 28, possession of controlled substance.
• Brian Demark Jones, 30, two counts of first-degree forgery.
• Andy Ray Keenum, 35, possession of controlled substance.
• Sherry Mae Keenum, 31, second-degree theft.
• Katherine Page Kelley, 26, two counts of chemical endangerment of a minor, possession of a credit/debit card, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• William Jonathan Kemp, 55, possession of controlled substance.
• Frank James Kirby, 34, possession of controlled substance.
• Nina Kalyna Lash, 31, chemical endangerment of a minor, first-degree marijuana possession, possession of controlled substance.
• Hailey Brook Letson, 28, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree criminal mischief, obscure ID vehicle, possession of burglar’s tools, third-degree theft.
• Hank Landon Letson, 24, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief.
• James Edward Letson Jr., 38, first-degree theft.
• Jeffrey Shawn Letson, 42, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Joshua Luke Letson, 30, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools, obscure ID vehicle.
• Ciara Tavae Lewis, 31, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Alicia Simmons Lowery, 37, possession of controlled substance.
• Jason Brandon Mann, 31, possession of controlled substance.
• Robert Clifford Martin, 39, possession of controlled substance.
• Lindsay Daniell McClellan, 29, possession of controlled substance.
• Curtis Lynn McMullins, 59, possession of controlled substance.
• Howard Eugene Morris, 49, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Calvin Scott Nelms, 35, receiving stolen property.
• Christopher Shane Nix, 39, first-degree theft.
• Corey Leon Orr, 42, second-degree escape.
• Sean Andrew Osborne, 31, second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of controlled substance.
• Jacob Scott Owens, 30, receiving stolen property.
• Brittany Michelle Parker, 32, three counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Kimberly Smith Parker, 48, possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Wayne Patterson, 35, possession of controlled substance.
• Gordon Wayne Phillips Jr., 36, possession of controlled substance.
• Betty Nicole Pitts, 35, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance.
• Armadeus Devon Polk, 29, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Mark Oden Potts, 62, possession of controlled substance.
• Richard Anthony Price, 45, intent to distribute drugs, possession of controlled substance.
• Amy Lynn Proctor, 34, identity theft.
• Mathew Pullum, 33, two counts of first-degree rape, second-degree stalking.
• Chasity Marie Rhodes, 34, possession of controlled substance, third-degree assault.
• Douglas Arnold Richardson, 25, possession of controlled substance.
• Mitchell Allen Rigel, 58, possession of controlled substance.
• Britney Lynn Rikard, 32, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Andrew Paul Rogers, 29, trafficking in stolen identity.
• Lindsey Nicole Russell, 36, possession of controlled substance.
• Ronald Andrew Saint, 21, first-degree theft.
• Andrea Dawn Shannon, 41, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Dustin Heath Stout Spears, 37, trafficking methamphetamine.
• Brandon Eugene Stewart, 32, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Justin Eugene Stotts, 35, possession of controlled substance.
• Wesley Morgan Sumrall, 32, possession of controlled substance.
• Clayton Ryan Swack, 21, possession of controlled substance.
• James Joseph Swader, 47, possession of controlled substance.
• Penny Sue Terry, 56, manslaughter.
• Roger Lee Terry, 32, possession of controlled substance.
• Ronald Weston Terry, 49, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Clarence Tilley, 40, two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• David Lee Tipton, 46, possession of controlled substance.
• Eric Arnold Tucker, 40, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
• Gary Lamar Vess, 36, first-degree theft.
• Anthony Theo Wallace Jr., first-degree theft.
• Jason Scott Whittaker, 39, possession of controlled substance.
• Toby Adam Wilkins, 45, possession of controlled substance.
• Becky Peoples Williams, 44, possession of controlled substance.
• Joshua Dewayne Williams, 35, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Arron Blake Woods, 19, third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft.
• Casey Bryant Young, 35, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of burglar’s tools.
