A former Lawrence County chief deputy was acquitted of misdemeanor domestic violence charges in Decatur Municipal Court on Friday morning, according to his attorney.
Attorney Mark Dutton of Moulton said his client, Timothy L. McWhorter, was found not guilty by Judge Larry Madison on one of four charges after a 2½-hour trial. Dutton said the city failed to prove the necessities in one of the cases and he made a motion of prima facie that the judge granted.
“One of the other cases was a duplicate charge and was tossed out before the trial,” Dutton said. “The unavailability of an officer to testify today brought a dismissal of the other charge.”
McWhorter was accused of domestic violence harassment charges filed against Angel Sanders of Decatur. The alleged incidents took place between December 2017 and February 2018.
Then-Sheriff Gene Mitchell fired McWhorter on Feb. 10, 2018, after the last domestic violence charge. McWhorter is not presently working in law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.